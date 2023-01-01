Hulk Hogan marries Sky Daily

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily have tied the knot two months after their engagement.

The WWE star, aged 70, has tied the knot for the third time as he and Sky exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Clearwater, Florida over the weekend.

The pair married in front of a small group of friends and family. The ceremony was officiated by their pastor, Aaron Filippone.

The retired professional wrestler shared a video on Instagram on Sunday featuring clips from the special day, including snippets of the bride getting ready and walking down the aisle. Hulk, whose real name is Terry Bollea, captioned the video, "My new life starts now!"

Hulk and the yoga instructor, 45, were first spotted together in February 2022 and got engaged in July of the following year.

Prior to his relationship with Sky, Hulk was married to Linda Hogan from 1983 until 2009, and they share two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 33. He then married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but they divorced after 11 years.

Meanwhile, Sky is the mother of three children whom she shares with her ex-husband.