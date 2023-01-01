Gisele Bündchen wishes ex-husband Tom Brady 'the best'

Gisele Bündchen has shared that she wishes Tom Brady "the best" after their split in 2022.

During an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the Brazilian supermodel stated that she does not regret her decision to split from the former American football quarterback.

"I look into my life and I wouldn't have it any other way," the 43-year-old shared. "I wouldn't have any other life. If they say, 'can you change something in your life,' I wouldn't change absolutely anything."

Gisele noted that although going through a divorce was not what she had "dreamed of", she accepted that she and Tom, 46, had grown apart.

"I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen," the model explained. "But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart."

The stars share two children, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

"He's the father of my kids," Gisele explained. "So I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts, other doors open."

Gisele and Tom, who were set up on a blind date in 2006, tied the knot in 2009. They then finalised their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.