NCIS star David McCallum dead at 90

Scottish actor David McCallum has passed away at the age of 90.

A representative for the veteran thespian, who portrayed a medical examiner on NCIS, confirmed he died of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital on Monday.

"David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world," a statement to CBS read. "He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away."

The Glasgow-born star appeared in classic films of the 1950s and '60s such as The Great Escape, A Night to Remember, and The Greatest Story Ever Told.

However, it was his portrayal of Illya Kuryakin in spy television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. that made him a household name in the mid-60s.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine McCallum, his sons Paul McCallum, Valentine McCallum and Peter McCallum, his daughter Sophie McCallum and his eight grandchildren.

He and his late ex-wife Jill Ireland were also parents to adopted son Jason McCallum, who tragically died at the age of 26 in 1989 from an accidental drug overdose.