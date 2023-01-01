Hulk Hogan's daughter explains why she wasn't at his recent wedding

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke Hogan has revealed why she wasn't in attendance at her father's wedding over the weekend.

The 70-year-old WWE star got married for the third time, tying the knot with yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, during an intimate ceremony in Clearwater, Florida - just two months after their engagement.

Brooke, 35, was noticeably absent from the ceremony and she took to her Instagram on Monday in an effort to prevent further media "speculation" over her nonattendance.

"As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father's third wedding," she began. "Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it's better to shut it all down here."

The TV personality continued: "As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously changes over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult, to say the least."

The Hogan Knows Best star then confessed the need to follow her own path.

"For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values," she added.

Brooke then closed the post with a message to her father: "I wish him well."

Prior to his relationship with Sky, Hulk was married to Brooke's mother, Linda Hogan, from 1983 until their split in 2007. The former couple also share son, Nick Hogan, 33.

He later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but they divorced after 11 years.