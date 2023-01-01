Angus Cloud's mum opens up about his death

Angus Cloud's mum, Lisa Cloud, has opened up about his sudden death.

During a new interview with People, the late Euphoria star's mother, Lisa, opened up about the moment she found her son unconcious in his childhood bedroom.

Angus passed away in July at the age of 25. It was later revealed that he had died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and other substances, the Alameda County Coroner's Office confirmed on Thursday.

During the interview with People, Lisa stated that she found her son's body slumped over his desk on the morning of 31 July.

"I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him - mouth to mouth - and I was compressing him," she recalled. "I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn't want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away."

Lisa added, "I miss him so much. He was the love of my life."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lisa discussed her son's cause of death, insisting that he did not commit suicide.

"It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing," the actor's mother told the outlet. "He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn't kill himself... He went out at his total power, his total beauty, his total influence, and the reaction that everyone has had is very moving to me. You know, he's not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that's why people miss him so much."

Lisa noted that shortly before his death, Angus had lost his father, Connor Hickey, who died in May following a battle with cancer.

"My son and his twin sisters were deeply grieving about their dad," Lisa shared, referring to Angus's sisters Molly and Fiona. "They were all devastated."

Angus was best known for playing Fezco in HBO's hit series Euphoria. He acted alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow.