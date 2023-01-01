Kate Moss 'not thinking about' turning 50

Kate Moss has admitted that she is "not thinking about" turning 50.

During an interview with the Sunday Times, the 90s fashion icon confessed that she is in "denial" about turning 50 ahead of her birthday in January.

"I'm not turning 50," Kate told the U.K. newspaper. "No. I'm not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."

Kate will turn 50 years old on 16 January.

When asked whether she has had any anti-ageing cosmetic procedures during the interview, such as Botox or fillers, the British model simply responded, "No comment. Au naturel. Next (question)."

Kate then told the outlet that she tends to opt for more natural self-care routines for both her mind and her body. She shared that she "moonbathes", which is an Ayurvedic practice of lying under the light of the moon in order to absorb lunar energy.

"I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in the garden," she explained. "Just cleansing the crystal, charging the crystals."

Kate added that she starts every morning by practising meditation for 10 minutes. She shared that she recites affirmations, including "embrace the unknown" and "trust the universe and it will lead the way".

Additionally, Kate noted that she still smokes "occasionally".

"I still smoke occasionally," she stated. "I've heard that when you stop, you can really tell (by your skin). But I haven't stopped ... yet."