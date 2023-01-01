Hayden Panettiere pays tribute to late brother on his birthday

Hayden Panettiere has paid tribute to her late brother, Jansen, on what would have been his 29th birthday.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to honour her sibling on what would have been his 29th birthday.

"Happy Birthday little brother," Hayden wrote alongside a throwback photo of Jansen sitting on her lap beside a Christmas tree.

The Scream star added, "I miss you everyday. I'll love you forever."

The touching post comes seven months after The Perfect Game actor passed away in New York at the age of 28.

According to a statement that was released on 27 February by Hayden and her parents Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, Jansen died "due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the statement read. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

Jansen, who began acting at a young age, acted in a number of films, including 2013's Lost Medallion and 2015's The Martial Arts Kid.