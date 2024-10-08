Steve Coogan to star in Dr. Stangelove stage play

Steve Coogan is to star in a West End stage version of Stanley Kubrick's satirical war film Dr. Strangelove

The Alan Partridge comedian and actor is set to take on Peter Sellers' multiple roles in the film in a play at London's Noel Coward Theatre next year.

Kubrick's nuclear satire, full title, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, featured Sellers in the multiple roles of Dr. Strangelove, U.S. President Merkin Muffley, and RAF officer Group captain Lionel Mandrake.

The news was announced on the official Stanley Kubrick Twitter/X account, in a post which read: "Steve Coogan named as lead in the stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick's dark comedy Dr. Strangelove. Taking on multiple roles Coogan, one of the UK's most acclaimed actors, will appear at the Noel Coward Theatre in 2024."

Kubrick, who died in 1999, was nominated for the Best Director Oscar for his work on Dr. Strangelove, with Sellers also earning a Best Actor nod. The film was also up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, but it fell short in all categories.

Death of Stalin director Armando Iannucci is adapting the 1964 movie for the stage together with actor and director Sean Foley.

The new play will premiere at London's Noel Coward Theatre on 8 October 2024.