Bruce Willis' daughters praise Emma Heming Willis for speaking out about his dementia

Bruce Willis' daughters have praised his wife Emma Heming Willis for speaking out about his dementia.

The actor's daughters Tallulah and Scout Willis took to social media on Monday to commend their stepmother for opening up about their father's dementia.

"I truly could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it's terrifying!!!) to share our family's story in service of spreading awareness about FTD," Scout, 32, wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Emma, you are such a champion for this cause, and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F**KING DAY with your bravery and deep loving. Your courage is moving mountains #ftd #ftdawareness."

Meanwhile, Tallulah, 29, shared her own message on Instagram.

"So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis," she wrote on her Stories.

The sister's praises follow Emma's appearance on The Today Show where she opened up about Bruce's frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which was diagnosed in February.

Emma shared that it is "hard to know" whether the Armageddon star is aware of his condition.

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," Emma told the show host. "It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

Bruce and Emma, who married in 2009, share two daughters, Mabel, 11 and Evelyn, nine. He is also father to Scout, Tallulah and Rumer, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.