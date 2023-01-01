Sophia Loren thanks fans for support after hospitalisation

Sophia Loren has thanked fans for their support after she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The 89-year-old Hollywood legend was hospitalised on Sunday after suffering a fall at her home in Switzerland. Sophia underwent surgery after fracturing several bones and will now take time out to recover.

“I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they are showing me,” her agent Andrea Giusti quoted the actress as saying on Tuesday. “I am better, just have to do rehabilitation and give myself a period of rest.”

Sophia fell in the bathroom while at her home near Lake Geneva on Sunday. It is believed the Italian actress suffered several hip fractures and a serious fracture to her femur, which required emergency surgery that same day.

Her sons Carlo and Edoardo Ponti stayed by her hospital bedside throughout, her agent confirmed.

It has been claimed the surgery could require a lengthy recovery period.

All of the actress’ upcoming engagements have been cancelled.