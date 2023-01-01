Olivia Newton-John's daughter admits mother's death 'still raw'

Olivia Newton John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi began crying while discussing her late mother on Australian live TV.

The singer and actress, 37, appeared on morning show Sunrise on Tuesday to promote Olivia's cancer fundraising event Walk For Wellness.

While speaking about her mother, Chloe began to cry.

"I'm sorry, it's still raw for me," she told the hosts. "People I don't even know have lifted me up and I have been able to engage with people going through cancer who have family members who are going through cancer and offer my heart and my ear. And that has been actually the greatest privilege for me to give back in that way."

Olivia, the star of films such as 1978's Grease and 1980's Xanadu, died in August 2022 at age 73 following a decades long battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed at age 43.

Speaking about Walk for Wellness, Chloe told the hosts, "I mean, there... really isn't any greater purpose in life than to give to others and to be of service to others."

"And I learned that from my mum from a very young age," she added. "It was either planting trees (or) taking care of animals."

Walk For Wellness has been scheduled for Sunday 8 October at the Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne.