'If enough people watched it on Hulu and everyone's begging for it, we'll talk': Kaitlyn Dever horror No One Will Save You sequel not ruled out

Kaitlyn Dever's horror sci-fi flick 'No One Will Save You' wasn't intended to have a sequel, but the director won't rule it out.

Director Brian Duffield has said that if enough people want a follow-up he will consider it, however, he admits it would be a hard task to make a franchise out of the story.

He told Slash Film: "I am not the biggest sequel guy. I joked with [star] Kaitlyn [Dever], maybe it's every seven years, we'll do our Before Sunset and we'll save you. I could do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel. If enough people watched it on Hulu and everyone's begging for it, we'll talk. There's not a franchise super plan in my head yet. It would take a lot of work then I'd be so stressed out that I have to come up with something."

Horror legend Stephen King is among the fans of the Hulu flick.

He wrote on X: "NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU: Brilliant, daring, involving, scary. You have to go back over 60 years, to a TWILIGHT ZONE episode called "The Invaders," to find anything remotely like it. Truly unique. (sic)"

The 26-year-old actress plays Brynn Adams – a young woman who lives in near isolation, having been ostracized from her hometown following an incident from when she was a child. Though she is filled with grief and guilt about the past, she tries to live as cheerful a life as possible... but that constructed peace all gets destroyed when extraterrestrial visitors invade her house."