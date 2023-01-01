Pierce Brosnan celebrates wife Keely Shaye Brosnan's 60th birthday

Pierce Brosnan has celebrated his wife Keely Shay Brosnan's 60th birthday.

On Monday the Mamma Mia! star marked his wife Keely's 60th birthday with a touching social media tribute.

"Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday," Pierce captioned a photo of the couple posing together with the red roses. "Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas."

Last month, Keely and Pierce celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Keely, a journalist and author, commemorated the occasion on Instagram with a series of throwback photos from their wedding day.

"Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial," she captioned the post. "Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life."

Keely and Pierce share two children together: 26-year-old Dylan and 22-year-old Paris. Pierce also shares three children with his first wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who died from ovarian cancer in 1991.

"I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other," Pierce told Closer in a 2018 interview. "I thank God for her every day."