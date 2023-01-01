Sam Levinson staged intervention for Angus Cloud before actor's death

Sam Levinson has revealed that he staged an intervention for Angus Cloud before his death.

While speaking to People for an interview published on Monday, the Euphoria creator reflected on his efforts to seek help for the actor before his death in July.

"I looked him in the eye and I knew that he wasn't doing well," Sam told the outlet. "At the same time I've been in these situations before where you're trying to get someone clean. And I just said to him, 'I love working with you and we've got this amazing season planned and stuff, but I need you to be sober because I got to be able to rely on you.'"

Angus died at 25 years old on 31 July this year. A coroner's report later revealed his cause of death to be an accidental overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs.

"I could always feel that he didn't want (sobriety) as much as we all wanted it for him," Sam continued in his interview. "That's where it gets tricky because the whole world can want it for you. But he didn't want it."

He added, "It's just the self-destructive side of addiction and it outweighs everything."

Sam reported having staged an intervention for Angus between filming the first and second season of Euphoria, and sending the actor to a rehabilitation facility, paid by HBO, during the show's production time.

The creator recalled telling Angus after he relapsed working on the show's second season: "You've got to get help and you've got to get help right now."

The actor reportedly compared himself to Euphoria character Rue, who battled drug addiction throughout the show, bringing some "levity" to the situation. Sam replied, "All right, well, do us a favor and don't run."