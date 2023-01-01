Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren expecting third child together

Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have revealed they are expecting their third child together.

The Jersey Shore star and his wife announced in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday that they are expecting a third child.

"Good things come in threes," they captioned a series of Halloween-themed family photos featuring Lauren holding her sonogram photos. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch."

They continued, "Baby #3 coming March 2024."

In the comments section, Lauren added, "Three under three... here we go."

Lauren and Mike - otherwise known as The Situation - also share two-year-old Romeo and eight-month-old Mia together.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino," the couple shared in a statement to Page Six after welcoming Mia in January this year. "We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."

Two years before welcoming their eldest child Romeo, Lauren revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

"I didn't want to hold this in," she told ABC's Strahan, Sara and Keke in November 2019. "I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process."

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018.