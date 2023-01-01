David Walliams sues Britain's Got Talent production company

David Walliams has sued the production company behind Britain's Got Talent.

According to legal documents obtained by BBC News, the television personality has filed a High Court case against FremantleMedia - the company that produces the ITV talent show.

While the action has been listed as dealing with data protection, no other details about the case have been released.

Walliams served as a Britain's Got Talent judge from 2012 to 2022.

Last November, the former judge admitted to making "disrespectful comments" about two contestants while filming the show in 2020. He apologised and stated the comments were "never intended to be shared".

A leaked transcript seen by The Guardian showed Walliams making derogatory and sexually explicit remarks during an episode recording in January 2020.

FremantleMedia subsidiary Thames TV also noted in a statement that the comments were private, but that his language use was "inappropriate".

Fremantle announced in January this year that former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli would replace Walliams for the 2023 Britain's Got Talent series.

During his time on the U.K. talent show, Walliams was awarded the prize for best judge at the National Television Awards (NTAs) in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020.