Barbie claims second big week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart

Barbie holds strong at the top of the Official Film Chart, earning a second week at Number 1.



Holding off competition from former Number 1 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, at Number 2 for a second week, and DC’s The Flash, which zooms 11 places to Number 3, Barbie sold 45,000 copies on digital downloads only to hold on to the top spot.



Disaster film Meg 2: The Trench (4) and Fast X (5) both hold their places from last week, finishing ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which drops three (6) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, down one (7).



Our highest new entry this week is genre-defining horror The Exorcist, at Number 8. The terrifying 1973 film enters the Official Film Chart following the release of a special 50th anniversary release on 4K, and ahead of the release of its sequel, The Exorcist: Believer next month.



Two more former chart-toppers round out the countdown, with John Wick: Chapter 4 bouncing up three places to Number 9, and finally Top Gun: Maverick lifts one to Number 10.