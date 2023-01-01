Michael Gambon dead at 82

Beloved British actor has died at the age of 82.

The Harry Potter star passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 82, his family announced on Thursday.

Gambon was one of the U.K.'s most recognisable stars due to his work in TV and film, memorably portraying Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

A statement issued on behalf of his wife, Lady Gambon and their son Fergus, said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."

On TV he was also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and for his 1986 role as Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter's The Singing Detective, while he had a memorable role alongside Daniel Craig in the 2004 gangster film Layer Cake. Other roles included turns in The King's Speech, Gosford Park, and Victoria & Abdul.

Gambon was knighted in the New Year Honours in 1998 for services to drama. He is also survived by his two children with Philippa Hart.