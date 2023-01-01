Kendall Jenner addresses Corey Gamble feud

Kendall Jenner has addressed her feud with Corey Gamble.

During the first episode of the latest season of The Kardashians, the model opened up about her turbulent relationship with her mum Kris Jenner's boyfriend of nine years.

The feud began when the Kardashian-Jenner clan travelled to Palm Springs in 2020 for a family getaway.

During the trip, Kendall, now 27, and her younger sister Kylie got into an fight. Kendall then accused Corey, 42, of jumping in and screaming and swearing at her.

Corey later labelled the model "rude" and an "a**hole".

The new episode, which aired on Thursday, saw the family - excluding Kourtney Kardashian - travel to Cabo for a family holiday.

"I think hell froze over because Corey and Kendall are chatting," Kris told Kim Kardashian during the trip.

"They haven't talked since Palm Springs," Kim added.

During a confessional, Kendall revealed that she and Corey have settled their differences since the incident.

"Corey and I, we were close for a while and then Kylie and I had a big sister fight and he tried to intervene and that caused a little problem between us," Kendall recalled.

"We apologized and we got over it but it never really - it just kind of stayed here," Kendall noted, using her hands to signify a neutral motion.

She then shared that the most recent family holiday to Cabo gave her and her mother's partner a chance to bond.

"I think sometimes that's what makes these family trips really important," Kendall said. "It gives Corey and I the opportunity to slow down and actually spend some together."