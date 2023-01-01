Exorcist producer was scared 'to death' of competing with Taylor Swift's concert-film

The Exorcist: Believer producer Jason Blumhouse claims he was scared 'to death' of releasing his film on the same day as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film.

The renowned horror producer explained that pitting his horror reboot up against the Cruel Summer singer was too much of a gamble.

"The one thing that scares me to death is Taylor Swift!" he quipped to the publication. "We had this amazing Friday the 13th in October, which is the single best day to release a scary movie. Obviously, we moved off that (date) and we bowed our head to Taylor Swift."

Jason confessed it was "too risky" to see if "Exorswift" would be as successful as Barbenheimer - the recent opening weekend pairing of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

"People will still have the Exorswift opportunity, so maybe we got to have our cake and eat it too," he noted.

Set for cinema release on 6 October, The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green, will see the return of Ellen Burstyn's Chris MacNeil from the 1973 original.

Meanwhile, according to Variety, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film could potentially net over $100 million during its opening weekend. If so, it would become the highest-grossing concert-film of all time.