Brittany Snow is 'proud' of herself following divorce

Brittany Snow has shared that she is 'proud' of herself following her recent divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

During an interview with The Reality, the Pitch Perfect star opened up about her "healing journey" following her split from the estate agent.

"This year has been the most I've learned about myself, probably, in my whole life," Brittany, 37, told the publication. "I am shocked at how much resilience the human emotional body can take. I'm proud of myself. I've been on a healing journey."

During the interview, the actress emphasised her longstanding desire for privacy when it comes to her love life.

"It's obviously very public but, you know, I am not a person that has ever, ever wanted my private life or some that I loved to be ... public," she said. "I've always been really private about the intricacies of people that I care about in that way, and, so, that's something that I like to maintain."

Brittany added jokingly, "One day, in my 60s, my memoir is going to be chef's kiss because I've got all the secrets. But until then."

After two years of dating, Brittany and Tyler tied the knot in March 2020. However, the couple announced their separation in September 2022, with Brittany filing for divorce four months later.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brittany revealed that she's embracing single life by spending quality time with friends and taking the opportunity to rediscover herself.

"This has been such an amazing home where I've really cultivated my own (life) being with myself, solitude, cooking by myself, being with (my dog) Charlie, spending time with my friends, writing, and reading. It's been a nice atmosphere to rediscover who I am," she shared.