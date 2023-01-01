Keira Knightley backs U.K. anti-bullying and harassment body

Keira Knightley, Stephen Graham, and Naomie Harris are among the British stars backing a new body to tackle bullying and harassment in the arts.

The Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) will be launched next year with the backing of the U.K. government, major broadcasters, Time's Up U.K.'s Heather Rabbatts, and leading industry figures such as James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

The aim of the CIISA will be to offer interventions, advice, and arbitration in disputes where creatives such as actors, writers, or production staff feel mistreated - with a particular focus on those working as freelancers.

Knightley, Harris, and Graham lead a host of stars backing the body, Sule Rimi, Varada Sethu and Ruth Wilson, and singer Rebecca Ferguson also offering their support.

"For anyone looking to fulfil their creative potential there cannot be fear or disrespect of any kind," the Pirates of the Caribbean star said in a statement. "We are all entitled to work in safe, respectful spaces where dignity for all is upheld. I believe the CIISA is an important step in helping to achieve this."

The CIISA will initially take cases from workers in the television, music, and theatre industries and aims to take its first cases in 2024.