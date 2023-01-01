Hugh Bonneville separates from wife after 25 years of marriage

Hugh Bonneville has separated from his wife Lucinda 'Lulu' Williams after 25 years of marriage.

A representative for the Downton Abbey alum confirmed to The Sun on Sunday that the actor and his wife Lulu had split.

The spokesperson said, "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

Rumours surrounding Hugh and Lulu's apparent separation first arose after Hugh attended Michelle Dockery's wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge on 23 September without a date or his own ring.

Lulu, 55, and Hugh, 59, met as children, then fell out of touch and reconnected as adults. They married in November 1998 and share one child together: 20-year-old Felix.

"Lulu was running a marquee company," Hugh recalled on BBC Radio 4's show Desert Island Discs in 2016. "My mother rang her to hire some chairs or something and said, 'Do you remember Hugh?' and that was how we reconnected."

The Paddington star continued at the time, "It did infuriate me that I had to give full credit to my mum for reintroducing us."