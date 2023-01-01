Bill Cosby faces sexual assault and false imprisonment lawsuit

Bill Cosby has been sued for sexual assault and false imprisonment in a new lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, The Cosby Show star has been sued for sexual battery and false imprisonment in a new civil complaint filed in Los Angeles.

Donna Motsinger, who filed the complaint, alleged that Cosby "drugged and raped" her in 1972 while she was working as a server at The Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California.

The former server alleged that Cosby "followed" her home one night and asked her to attend his show at the Circle Star Theater, where he was filming his stand-up show Inside the Mind of Bill Cosby. He allegedly picked her up in a limousine and gave her a glass of wine on the way.

When they arrived at Cosby's dressing room, "she began to feel sick and Mr Cosby gave her what she believed was an aspirin".

The suit continued, "Next thing she knew, she was going in and out of consciousness while two men attending to Mr Cosby were putting her in the limousine with Mr Cosby... In the limousine, Mr Cosby sat near the window and put his arms around her."

Motsinger then claimed she "woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on - no top, no bra, and no pants. She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby".

Motsinger also named Cosby's production company Jemmin, Inc and the Circle Star Theater in the suit, alleging that they failed "to ensure the safety of its guests at the hands of its performers". She is seeking unspecified damages.

Cosby has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 60 women over the years and he has always maintained his innocence.

He was convicted of sexual assault in Pennsylvania in 2018 but he was released from prison in June 2021 after the conviction was overturned.