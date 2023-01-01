Gwyneth Paltrow recalls 'pretty intense' ski collision trial

Gwyneth Paltrow feels like she "survived" her ski accident trial earlier this year.

The Avengers actress was sued in 2019 by Terry Sanderson, who claimed that he sustained significant injuries in 2016 after they collided on a slope at a ski resort in Utah. She filed a countersuit in which she insisted she didn't cause the crash.

After a trial in March, a jury found her not liable for the incident and she was awarded a symbolic $1 (82p) and legal fees.

Reflecting on the "pretty intense" experience in an interview with The New York Times on Saturday, the 51-year-old admitted it would take her a while to process what happened.

"That whole thing was pretty weird. I don’t know that I’ve even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something," she shared.

It wasn't just the testimonies that hit headlines during the trial - Gwyneth's appearance was also scrutinised, with fans praising her "quiet luxury" court clothes, which were mostly from her Goop brand's G. Label.

"I was just getting dressed and going to a pretty intense experience every day," Gwyneth said of the unexpected attention on her trial style. "The sartorial outcome was so weird to me."