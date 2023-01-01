Pete Davidson involved in car accident - report

Pete Davidson has reportedly been involved in his second car accident this year.

The Saturday Night Live alum reportedly scraped his black SUV against the side of a wall as he left The Wiltern in Los Angeles after his stand-up comedy show on Saturday night.

Photos and video footage obtained by Page Six show white scrape marks along the rear right-side passenger's door to the back wheel.

A source told the publication that eyewitnesses didn't know it was Davidson's vehicle until he got out of the car after the incident. According to the insider, the fans yelled, "Oh s**t, that was Pete!'

This is the second car incident involving the 29-year-old. Back in March, he lost control of his vehicle, hit a fire hydrant and crashed into the side of a home in California. Neither he nor his then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were injured.

In June, the comedian was charged with one count of misdemeanour reckless driving. The following month, he entered into an 18-month diversion program without pleading guilty or no contest to the offence.

As part of the program, The King of Staten Island actor was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, 12 hours of traffic school, and be educated at a morgue or a hospital on the possible results of reckless driving.

If he complied with those conditions, the offence would not be added to his criminal record.