Nicole Scherzinger has to 'fight to be seen' in showbiz industry

Nicole Scherzinger believes she has to "fight to be seen" in Hollywood due to its ageism.

The former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, 45, is currently starring as washed-up Hollywood grand dame Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on London's West End.

Like her character, Nicole shared that she has had to readjust over the course of her career due to the showbiz industry's unforgiving obsession with youth.

"This industry is a harsh, savage beast," she told The Guardian. "I know what it's like to be the hot new thing on the block. You blink your eye, time goes by and you're like: 'Woah, where did it all go?' The younger generation comes in and suddenly you're fighting to be seen and have a voice. I'm still doing that."

Speaking about how it has led her to identify with Norma, the Don't Cha singer added, "It (the role) speaks to the ageism of Hollywood but it's also about how hard it is to get and keep any job. In the past, Norma's been misunderstood. If anybody's got passions and dreams, then it's taken away from them, it leaves an emptiness inside. I think most people can relate to that."

Sunset Boulevard has also helped Nicole see the benefits of ageing - as it has led to her being cast in a part that draws on more than her looks, dancing, and singing skills.

"I'm super blessed," she explained. "I'm doing stuff on this show that I would've done when I was 25. The only difference is, I have to do extra warm-ups every morning. The great thing that comes with age is life experience and wisdom."

The star will appear in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre until 6 January 2024.