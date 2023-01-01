Gareth Edwards insists 'there is so much inaccuracy' about Rogue One shoot

Director Gareth Edwards has insisted "there is so much inaccuracy" about the making of his 2016 Star Wars prequel Rogue One.

Back in 2016, it was reported that screenwriter/director Tony Gilroy had been brought in to direct reshoots and rework aspects of Edwards's movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

During a recent appearance on KCRW's The Business podcast, Edwards addressed the "inaccuracy" of the reports.

"The stuff that's out there on the internet about what happened on that film - there is so much inaccuracy about the whole thing," Edwards stated. "Tony (Gilroy) came in, and he did a lot of great work, for sure. No doubt about it. But we all worked together until the entire last minute of that movie."

At the time, it was claimed that Edwards had been sidelined by Lucasfilm executives and Gilroy had been drafted in to write new dialogue and direct additional scenes. However, The Creator filmmaker insisted he was involved in the reshoot process.

"The very last thing that we filmed in the pickup shoot was the Darth Vader corridor scene," Edwards added. "I did all of that stuff."

Rogue One starred Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso and Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Gilroy served as the showrunner and head writer on the 2022 Disney+ spin-off series, Andor, which was set five years before Rogue One.