Jamie Lee Curtis praises Pamela Anderson's makeup-free Paris Fashion Week look

Jamie Lee Curtis has praised Pamela Anderson for going makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to show her support for the Baywatch alum, who attended Paris Fashion Week makeup-free.

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN," The Freaky Friday star wrote alongside a photo of a bare-faced Pamela.

Jamie, 64, continued, "@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face."

"I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion," she concluded the post.

Multiple stars took to the comments section to commend Pamela for attending the fashion events bare-faced.

Selma Blair wrote, "Love this. Beautiful self assuredness," while Chelsea Handler commented, "That's pretty iconic."

In an interview with Elle last month, Pamela, 56, opened up about choosing to go makeup-free. She called the experience "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too".

"I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks," she continued. "It's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite."