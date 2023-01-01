Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges expecting first child

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are expecting their first child.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Pitch Perfect star announced that he and his wife Chloe are expecting their first baby.

"Look we're pregnant!" Adam captioned a photo of himself and Chloe standing back-to-back with their hands on their bellies. "Well I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff!"

He continued, "This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

The Pretty Little Liars actress also shared the news on her Instagram.

"We have news!" she captioned a similar photo to Adam's. "Can't wait to get this lil family started."

The pair met in 2014 while filming The Final Girls and began dating in February 2015. Adam announced his and Chloe's engagement in October 2019.

"She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES!" he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self."

The couple got married in October 2021.