Gisele Bündchen reveals her best wellness treatment

Gisele Bündchen has shared her favourite wellness treatment.

While speaking to People, the model revealed what made her "happiest" living in Miami with her two children - 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian - after getting divorced from sports star Tom Brady almost one year ago.

"I love the sunshine. (Wherever) the sun is, I feel like the happiest, always," Gisele told the outlet. "The sun just makes you feel good. People are like, 'Oh, it's so hot,' but I'm like, 'I love it.' I love the heat."

The Brazilian beauty shared that being out in nature is her favourite wellness treatment.

"(Someone once asked,) 'What's your best wellness treatment?' and I say, 'Nature is my best wellness treatment,'" she continued. "Just feeling the sun, taking a dip in the ocean, running on the sand and feeling the grass on my feet."

She added, "Just being in nature just gives you energy. It just makes you feel good."

Gisele, 43, and Tom finalised their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October 2022.