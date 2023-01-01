Ethan and Maya Hawke release Willie Nelson cover song

Ethan and Maya Hawke have collaborated on a cover of the Willie Nelson song We Don't Run.

The song is set to appear on Light in the Attic & Friends, a Record Store Day Black Friday compilation album featuring covers of songs released on the storied reissue label.

"This song is off Willie's brilliant album Spirit, which has been a mainstay in our home since it was released in 1996," Ethan Hawke, 52, wrote on his Instagram. "Everybody needs a good anthem song. This is one of the best."

Willie Nelson, 90, commented on the post and wrote, "This song is yours now."

The father-daughter collaboration is the first music project that Maya, 25, has shared since the release of her second studio album Moss in September 2022.

Other stars expected on Light in the Attic & Friends include Mac Demarco, Iggy Pop and Angel Olsen.

The album will be released on Record Store Day, 24 November.