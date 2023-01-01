Hilary Swank pays tribute to her late father

Hilary Swank has paid tribute to her father Stephen Swank on the two-year anniversary of his death.

The Million Dollar Baby star, 49, took to Instagram this week to remember her late father - who died in October 2021.

"It's been two years since you passed. You brought so much joy to all who were blessed to know you. Your memory still does," the actress captioned an old photo of father.

The post concluded, "I love you forever."

Thousands shared their support by liking the post, including fellow stars Kate Hudson and Juliette Lewis.

"God bless your pop, Hil," comedian Kevin Nealon wrote in the comments. "I remember meeting him and how sweet he was. He loved you to pieces."

The Oscar winner was her father's sole caregiver at the time of his death in 2021.

In April, Hilary dedicated a post to her dad on what would have been his 75th birthday.

"You would be 75 today, and a Great Papa to two more extraordinary souls," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I celebrate you everyday and the beautiful grace filled gift you were and continue to be in my life."

The Boys Don't Cry star welcomed twins - a boy and a girl - earlier this year after revealing her pregnancy last October.