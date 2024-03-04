RuPaul announces upcoming memoir

Drag superstar RuPaul has written a new autobiography.

The RuPaul's Drag Race host announced in an Instagram video on Wednesday that he will be releasing his memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, on 4 March 2024 with publishing house HarperCollins.

"After two and a half years, it's finally here: My memoir," the queer icon said as he showed off the book's black-and-white cover. "I'm so excited and so anxious at the same time, because I really reveal so much of myself. You know, this world today, it feels so hostile and such a scary place to be vulnerable in. But I did it, so get ready."

In the caption, the 62-year-old wrote, "The time has come... to announce my memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings. Writing this book left me gooped, gagged and stripped raw. I've learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y'all. When all is said and done, it's just me, Ru. #TheHouseofHiddenMeanings coming March 2024."

Representatives for the publishing house described the autobiography as "brutally honest, surprisingly poignant, and deeply intimate" and RuPaul's "most revealing and personal work to date".

RuPaul has previously released the books Lettin It All Hang Out: An Autobiography, Workin’ It! RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style, and GuRu.