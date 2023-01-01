Jamie Lynn Spears reacts to Dancing with the Stars elimination

Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her early exit from Dancing with the Stars.

The actress and singer - who was paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten - was eliminated in week two of the TV competition on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to thank her dancing partner and fans who were shocked by her premature departure.

"Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for," the How Could I Want More singer's post began. "I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do."

The Zoey 102 actress continued, "Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount (of) love and support, but this was an amazing experience, and I'm very happy to have been apart of it."

Jamie added that she was "soooo excited" to continue watching the show, while Alan also shared his disappointment at the duo's early exit.

"There's nothing I love more than dancing on @dancingwiththestars," he wrote in an Instagram Story accompanied by a crying emoji.