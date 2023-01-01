'I'll do it!' Emma Stone wants to make a full length silent movie

Emma Stone would love to make a silent movie when the Hollywood strikes are over.

The 34-year-old actress stars in director Yorgos Lanthimos' new 30-minute short film 'Bleat' - which features no dialogue and is accompanied by a live music ensemble and full chorus - and she admitted it was a "dream come true".

Speaking at New York Film Festival for the film's premiere, she said: “I’m being serious. It’s my favorite thing to not have to speak.

"I wish often think we could cut many lines of dialogue because I think people can say a lot more without speaking.

"I mean, sure, sometimes they can say it with words. I like language…"

Stone and Lanthimos were able to discuss the project due to an interim agreement amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The movie is set on a small Greek island and follows themes of loneliness, death, love, desire and interactions between humans and animals.

It follows a young woman (Stone) who is devastated by the loss of her partner - played by Damian Bonnard - but still has "an animal instinct for life".

After hearing how much the actress enjoyed working without dialogue, Lanthimos - who first collaborated with her on 2018's 'The Favourite' and this year's 'Poor Things', which they can't discuss due to the strikes - suggested she should "make a silent feature".

She asked the audience to "clap if you like that idea", and she was met with an enthusiastic response.

She teased: "I’ll do it… once the strike is over!”

The pair joked that the filmmaker's movies often return to themes of sex, death and goats, which is true of 'Bleat'.

The actress quipped: “It’s, like, nonstop, every day. He calls me and he’s like, ‘Goats — what do you think? Death?’ I’m like, ‘OK, still? We shot this three years ago.'”