Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott haven't planned their wedding

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott haven't started planning their wedding yet.

While speaking to People for a joint interview published on Wednesday, the New Girl actress and Property Brothers star revealed that they've neglected to plan their wedding since becoming engaged in August this year.

"We've just been basking in engaged bliss and haven't really figured out anything," Zooey told the outlet, teasing, "We do love to throw a party."

Jonathan proposed to Zooey at a castle in Scotland, with a wildflower-inspired ring set with diamonds and pink and purple sapphires.

The couple first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke. Later, they solved an escape room for their first date.

"I had actually never done one, and he kept telling me how much he liked them," Zooey said of the date idea. "It sounded very much up my alley and I loved it right away. I mean, I wasn't good at the first one to be honest, but I've gotten pretty proficient."

The pair went Instagram official on 31 October 2019. Both Zooey and Jonathan shared photos from a double date with Jonathan's twin brother Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

"When we first started dating, Zooey posted a picture of us together. It might've been the very first time we ever posted anything on social media," Jonathan recalled in the interview. "And I remember I looked at it and I saw the first comment right below was, 'Why the hell is she with a Property Brother?!' I was like, 'Excuse me - rude!'"

Zooey added, "Why wouldn't I be with you?"

The Elf star was previously married to Ben Gibbard and Jacob Pechenik.