'I would've loved that': David Gordon Green hoped that William Friedkin would live to see The Exorcist: Believer

David Gordon Green is sad that William Friedkin did not live to see 'The Exorcist: Believer'.

The director – who helmed the classic 1973 original horror film – passed away in August at the age of 87 and David was "curious" to find out what he would have thought of his new movie.

The 'Halloween Ends' director told A.Frame of watching the picture with Friedkin: "I would've loved that.

"I was looking forward to showing him the film because I never communicated with him. My understanding was that he didn't want involvement in the film production, but he would give us his thoughts after the movie."

Green added: "I was very curious to see what he would think, because I know he has been very critical and was very outspoken, but he was also a brilliant man. He didn't have to love my movie, but I could learn from him, because he made many of my favourite movies.

"Like everyone, I was saddened at his passing, and I'm excited for his new film ('The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial') coming out. Everybody has to acknowledge that so many of the movies he made are monumental and will live forever and influence filmmakers like myself for years to come."

The director described 'The Exorcist' – widely regarded as one of the greatest horror flicks of all time - as a "landmark film" that had a lasting impact on the genre.

Green, 48, said: "You see many horror movie gimmicks come and go and have their trends and fashions, but 'The Exorcist' feels so grounded. It feels like it is on earth. It's very observational and clinical. It could happen."