Rebel Wilson to share 'deepest secrets' in upcoming memoir

Rebel Wilson has confessed her "deepest secrets" in her upcoming autobiography Rebel Rising.

The Pitch Perfect actress unveiled the cover of the book on Instagram on Wednesday and announced that it will be released on 2 April 2024.

"For the first time, I've written about my journey - everything from weight gain and loss, sexuality, fertility issues, overcoming shyness, rejections etc. And of course I've put in some juicy celeb stuff too!!" she wrote in the caption.

"This is my story, told my way. And I can't wait to share it with you! I've been secretly working hard on this for the past 18 months and am so excited to get it out into the world!"

In an interview with People, Rebel admitted that she struggled to find her writing style at the start of the project.

"I think the first few chapters were really s**t," she shared. "Then the editor was like, 'This just doesn't sound like you.' So what I started doing is I just sat there by myself as if I'm just telling the story to a friend. I just kind of found my writing style - as if I'm sitting opposite my friend, telling you all my life's deepest secrets, which is a bit scary."

The Australian actress also revealed that the book will contain stories involving Brad Pitt and her Pitch Perfect co-stars, such as Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow.

"I was a fan girl before I came to Hollywood, and I always like hearing people's stories about the run-ins with celebs," she explained.