The Drew Barrymore Show writers refuse to return following strike controversy - report

The three head writers on The Drew Barrymore Show have reportedly refused to return over Drew Barrymore's decision to make the show during the strike.

The Charlie's Angels actress came under fire last month after she announced that her daytime talk show would return without its writers on 18 September amid the WGA strike. She reversed her decision after several days of filming and vowed to pause production until the strike was over.

The writers' strike ended on 27 September and the fourth season of The Drew Barrymore Show will premiere on 16 October.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Barrymore's co-head writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have declined an offer to return to the programme, which they have worked on since season one.

Producers are now reportedly interviewing writers to replace the trio.

White, Kinon and Koe picketed outside the show's New York City studio with other WGA members when the series went back into production on 11 September.

In an interview with The Daily Beast that week, Kinon called on Barrymore to "stand in solidarity" with her writers and claimed that her decision to return "will prolong the strike".

After several days of protests and backlash, the 48-year-old reversed her decision.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," she wrote on social media. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today."