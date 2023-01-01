Emma Stone would be thrilled if she 'never had to talk' on camera again

Emma Stone would be "thrilled" if she could only work on silent films in the future.

The La La Land actress made a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) on Wednesday night for a Q&A with director Yorgos Lanthimos about their 30-minute dialogue-free film Bleat.

During the Q&A, Stone shared that it was a "dream come true" to make the silent film, which they shot three years ago.

"If I never had to talk again, I'd be thrilled. And so would a lot of other people..." she stated, reports Variety.

Doubling down on her comments later in the discussion, the 34-year-old actress said, "I'm being serious. It's my favourite thing to not have to speak. I wish often think we could cut many lines of dialogue because I think people can say a lot more without speaking."

Lanthimos quipped, "Make a silent feature!"

Stone then asked the audience to clap if they liked that idea, and after she received enthusiastic applause, she responded, "I'll do it... once the strike is over!"

According to Variety, Bleat is set on a small Greek island and follows a young woman who "lurches between devastation at the loss of her partner and an animal instinct for life".

Lanthimos and Stone's current feature-length collaboration, Poor Things, has been doing the film festival rounds, including at NYFF, but the Oscar-winning actress has been unable to promote it due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Bleat received an interim agreement, allowing her to participate in the Q&A.

The director-actress duo first worked together on the 2018 period comedy The Favourite. They have already wrapped production on their fourth collaboration, an anthology film titled And.