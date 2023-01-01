Sharon Stone needs eight hours of uninterrupted sleep to prevent seizures

Sharon Stone must have eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to stop herself from having seizures.

The Basic Instinct actress was given a one per cent chance of survival after a ruptured vertebral artery bled into her brain for nine days back in 2001, and she now takes brain medication before bed every night.

In an interview with People, the 65-year-old claimed she doesn't get hired for jobs often because of her sleep requirement.

"I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don't have seizures," she stated. "So I'm a disability hire, and because of that I don't get hired a lot. These are the things that I've been dealing with for the past 22 years, and I am open about that now."

The Casino star noted that she has "become more comfortable with publicly saying what's really happened to me" since her near-death experience, adding, "For a long time I wanted to pretend that I was just fine."

Detailing her initial recovery, Stone revealed that she stuttered and could not see "correctly" in the early days and suffered from memory loss for a long time.

During this dark period in Stone's life, her marriage to newspaper editor Phil Bronstein fell apart, she lost custody of their adopted son Roan and stopped receiving job offers.

"I lost everything," she shared. "I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life."

She added, "I never really got most of it back, but I've reached a point where I'm okay with it, where I really do recognise that I'm enough."