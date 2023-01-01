Francia Raisa admits she and Selena Gomez are 'trauma bonded'

Francia Raisa has admitted that she and Selena Gomez are "trauma bonded".

During a recent red carpet interview with Extra, the 35-year-old actress opened up about her "rocky" relationship with Selena, 31, who she has been rumoured to be feuding with over the past few years.

"We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky... People grow, relationships change," the How I Met Your Father star told the outlet of their friendship.

In 2017, after many years of friendship, Francia donated her kidney to Selena, who required a kidney transplant as a result of her battle with lupus.

Soon after Francia donated her kidney to the Single Soon hitmaker, rumours that the pair had fallen out began circulating when Selena said that Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry during an interview.

"Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister... I don't know any relationship that's perfect..." Francia said. "When our situation came up... No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other."

She added, "I am a different person today than I was last year or even when I turned 30. I'm 35 now. Even when Selena turned 30, I'm like, 'It's different, isn't it?' and she was like, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Welcome to your 30s. Now we can get to know each other again.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bring It On: All or Nothing actress shared that she is proud of Selena for speaking out about her mental health struggles.

"She is bringing so much awareness to it, and we have both seen each other go through so much," Francia said. "I am on my own journey of finally expressing myself and what I have gone through with my mental health... I look to her to figure out how to even navigate all of this... Honestly, her sharing with the audience gave me the courage to start sharing with my audience."