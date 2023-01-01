Kim Kardashian 'blacked out' during night out with Beyoncé

Kim Kardashian has confessed that she "blacked out" after having two shots during one of Beyoncé's parties.

During the latest instalment of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, admitted that she is a "lightweight" and recalled a drunken incident that occurred while partying with the Single Ladies hitmaker.

"I'm definitely still a lightweight," Kim said after her mum, Kris Jenner, expressed her love for her go-to drink, a martini. "I'll have like, two shots, and I'll be wasted and it's so much fun. I'll be dancing on the dance floor."

"Seriously, I know you guys don't believe me - ask Beyoncé!" the reality star insisted, talking to producers behind the camera. "I danced all night long at her party, I think I blacked out."

Kim then admitted that she had to ask her sister Khloé Kardashian what had happened on the night in question.

"I woke up to so many text messages and I was like, 'Khloé, what did I do?' She's like, 'You were dropping it low and dancing,' and I was like, 'Nooo!'" the Skims founder remembered.

She added with a giggle, "I danced all night long and had no idea."

During an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for the goop podcast last year, Kim revealed that she had started to drink alcohol more frequently and named tequila as her tipple of choice.

"It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila," she said at the time. "I have two shots and I'm like so good. It's been fun."