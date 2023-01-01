Lili Reinhart 'struggled with acne' since she was 12

Lili Reinhart has revealed she "struggled with acne" since she was 12 years old.

The Hustlers actress, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of make-up free photos.

"Since I was 12, I've struggled with acne. My skin has suffered consistent breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness and scarring," she captioned the carousel of snaps. "I feel impassioned and motivated to find solutions for not only myself, but others who struggle as well."

"This is my skin now, makeup free... no filter," the Riverdale star added, before hinting at a new potential skincare related project: "I can't wait to share more about what I've been working on."

Kim Kardashian also recently opened up about suffering from acne.

Speaking to Refinery29 on Wednesday, The Kardashians star, 42, admitted she has experienced "full bouts" of the skin condition.

"Oh, I've gotten full acne, like full bouts of it," she confessed. "It's (concealed) really well under makeup. But I've documented it. I think if people saw it, they'd be really shocked to know that I had that experience."