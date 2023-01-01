Rachel Bilson responds after Whoopi Goldberg criticises her sexual history comments

Rachel Bilson has reacted to Whoopi Goldberg's criticism of the comments she made about a man's sexual history.

During a recent episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, The O.C. actress said she would find it "a little weird" if she met a man in his 40s and he'd only slept with four women.

Whoopi criticised Rachel's comments on Thursday's episode of The View.

"I'm sorry, I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners - any sexual partners. Why is it your business?" Whoopi said on the show. "Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That was how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to."

She continued, "Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been b**ching about, you know, 'Why are you telling me what I should be (doing?)' Now, it's happening (the other way around), and you're mad. I don't understand. If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you b**ching?"

Later that day, Rachel released a statement to Entertainment Weekly in which she insisted that most of the media coverage of her conversation missed the fact that she retracted her comment and admitted it wasn't "fair" later in the chat.

"I want to say that I've been a fan of Whoopi's for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticised something I said, I of course was concerned," Rachel told the outlet. "It was a flippant comment that I was just talking with friends, and then I retracted it, because even talking about it now, I'm like, I don't actually believe that. That's why I think it's important to stand up for it and clarify."

She added, "Whatever's out there, a clickbait comment, if you go on to listen to the conversation as a whole, and hear what I have to say, it actually isn't what was first presented. I think it's important to hear a whole conversation before casting your own judgment or criticism on something."