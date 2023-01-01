Heather Locklear celebrates daughter Ava Sambora's 26th birthday

Heather Locklear has paid tribute to her 26-year-old daughter Ava Sambora on her birthday.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Melrose Place star celebrated her daughter Ava's 26th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person on earth," Heather captioned a series of photos featuring Ava through her childhood. "You are stronger, smarter, and more beautiful than you can ever imagine. I'm so glad God trusted me to be your mama."

Ava commented on the heartfelt post, "My whole heart!!! I love you beyond words. Thank you for being my mama."

The actress shares Ava with Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora. The pair welcomed their daughter in 1997 and divorced in 2007.

In October 2020, Ava gushed to People about her mother, saying, "My mom always taught me to be kind to whomever I met... She treats every person with respect and makes them feel important.

"While she embodies kindness in many ways, her ability to care for and give to others is what I admire most. She is selfless and inspires me to be selfless as well."

Ava has followed in her mother's footsteps when it comes to her career. She made her acting debut in Judd Apatow's 2012 film This Is 40 and since appeared in 2018's Mommy Be Mine and 2020's A Dark Foe.