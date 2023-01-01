Victoria Beckham learned to 'love herself' in Los Angeles

Victoria Beckham learned to love herself after she moved to Los Angeles.

During a recent interview with Conde Nast Traveller, the former Spice Girls star revealed that moving to California helped her to be herself.

"Moving to LA really was a time for me to grow within myself, and to accept and love myself," the 49-year-old said.

Victoria, her husband, soccer icon David Beckham, and their three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, relocated to the U.S. in 2007 after four years in Spain while David was playing for Real Madrid.

"The paparazzi was intense when we lived in the UK and Spain and we got used to that, day in and day out," Victoria continued. "But in LA because we were over the other side of the world, we could get away from it more. It was a time when we felt free to be out in the open and hike with our kids and really just be us. So even though it might sound a little strange, I really think that I became who I actually am when we moved to LA."

In a separate interview with Violet Grey, the fashion designer admitted that she felt more accepted in the City of Angels.

"LA was a place where I really accepted who I was, loved who I was, found peace with myself. It was a time when I loved the fact that I felt like I was a long way away from where we had been," she told the publication. "Coming off of the back of living in Spain, where obviously it's very difficult when you don't speak the language, moving to America was a new beginning, a fresh start."

The Beckham family, also including daughter Harper, now splits their time between the U.S. and U.K.