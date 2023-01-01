Isla Fisher declares 'no excuse' for attacks on Israeli civilians

Isla Fisher has begged for the return of Israeli civilians taken hostage by Hamas militants during the deadliest attack on Israel in decades.

The Wedding Crashers star, who converted to Judaism before marrying Sacha Baron Cohen in 2010, shared photos to her Instagram Story on Sunday of hostages Doron Asher, 34, and her two daughters, Raz, five, and Aviv, three.

"There is no excuse for the deliberate killing and kidnapping of innocent civilians anytime anywhere ever," the 47-year-old actress captioned the images.

She later reposted a story from Israeli actress Natalie Portman, who wrote, "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes.

"I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

Isla also reposted an Instagram Story on Saturday from Israeli star Gal Gadot that depicted the Israel flag next to the words, "I stand with Israel".

Fighters from the Hamas militant group crossed the border from Gaza in the early hours of Saturday morning and attacked civilians and military personnel.

The Israeli death toll from the attacks rose to 700 by Monday.