Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello has died aged 61.

The former Food Network star passed away following an allergic reaction that caused him to go into anaphylactic shock, his company Gruppo Chiarello announced on Saturday.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael," the company quoted his family as saying in a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly. "His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

The statement continued, "As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Michael had worked in fine dining since the 1980s before his TV career began in 2001 with the PBS show, Season by Season.

In 2003, the chef began hosting a new show, Easy Entertaining, which aired on the Food Network for 10 seasons until 2008.

He is survived by four children: son Aiden, and daughters Margaux, Felicia, and Giana.